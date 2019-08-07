Drunk Sunderland man arrested after 'being aggressive' in South Hylton
A Sunderland man who was drunk and aggressive has been sentenced to a community order.
Gary Nicol, 47, of Acona Street, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court charged over two occasions when police found him drunk and disorderly in the city centre.
He pleaded guilty to two offences of drunk and disorderly behaviour and one of failing to surrender to custody.
Prosecutor Lee Poppett described the first incident, which took place in Sunderland on July 16: “Pc Smith was in uniform at Langford Street shortly before 5pm.
“Mr Nicol has been restrained on the ground by a member of the public. It is very clear that Mr Nicol was drunk at the time.”
The court heard that he had been shouting and swearing in the street attempting to fight a member of the public.
Police allowed him to go home, but 45 minutes later he was back in Langford Street acting aggressively and was arrested.
Just two days later, police were called to South Hylton about 3.30pm.
The prosecutor said: “Mr Nicol is present being spoken to by police because there’s an allegation that he has assaulted a member of the public.
“He then becomes aggressive.”
Nicol’s defence solicitor said his client struggles with alcohol and has been ‘finding things very difficult recently’.
“It’s certainly something he’s aware of and that he’s doing something about.”
Nicol was sentenced to a six-month community order including ten rehabilitation days and a £20 fine.