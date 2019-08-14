Drunk roofer who took taxi home from night out caught drink driving after going out for McDonald's
A roofer who had taken a taxi home when he was drunk later got caught behind the wheel when he went out for a McDonald’s.
Ryan Hadlington had left his car at home when he went out drinking, but decided later to drive the Nissan Juke to go and collect a fast food order.
South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard the 23-year-old, of Hutton Street in Barnes, was pulled over by police on North Moor Lane after a report of a suspected drink driver was made at 4.10am on Sunday, July 21.
Prosecutor Paul Anderson When he was given a breath test at a police station, he was found to have 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Hadlington admitted a charge of driving while above the alcohol limit.
Trish Mytton, mitigating, said: “It is straight forward in that Mr Hadlington has been out and been drinking and taken the precaution of getting a taxi home.
“He’s then felt it was a good idea to go drive to McDonald’s to get some food, which is an utterly stupid decision to get in his car.
“He has been stopped by the police very quickly.
“It’s been clear from what you have heard he has been completely honest with the police officer.
She went on to explain Hadlington’s girlfriend has agreed to “stick by him” while he had also told his employer about the drink drive charge, with his boss writing a letter to the court voicing his support for his worker.
Ms Mytton added he had been due to take his HGV driver training, which would be cancelled as a result of his conviction.
He had also been in tears over his actions and he had never been in trouble before.
The bench, chaired by Maria O’Neill, sentenced Hadlington to a 25-month ban from driving and was offered the drink drive rehabilitation course.
He was also fined £480 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £85.