Drunk man ejected from Sunderland Royal Hospital after causing nuisance

He was dealt with in court

A drunken Sunderland man accused police of ruining his life after they ejected him from a hospital for causing a nuisance by lying on a floor.

After being helped to his feet and ordered to leave the grounds of Sunderland Royal Hospital, Stephen Lavelle, 50, claimed they also picked on him.

Lavelle, of Hendon Valley Road, Hendon, smelled of booze and did not comply with an officer’s request to scarper, a court heard.

It led to his arrest on Thursday, October 19, and to being charged with being drunk and disorderly in public.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside: “An officer was on duty at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“She was alerted by a member of staff who said a man, known to be Stephen Lavelle, was on the floor.

“The defendant said that he had done nothing wrong, but the officer could smell intoxicants on his breath.

“He was pulled up to his feet and told to leave the grounds of the hospital due to his behaviour.

“His behaviour was poor, and he said that the police had ruined his life and that the police picked on him.

“He was told that he would be arrested if his disorderly behaviour didn’t end.”

Lavelle did not appear in court to face the drunk and disorderly charge, which was found proven in his absence.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said Lavelle had appeared in court in October on two charges of causing criminal damage.

For those crimes, Lavelle, who owes the court £1,700 from past offending, was fined £80 each, with £85 costs and a £200 compensation order.

Mr Naismith said his client may have been unaware he was due in court to face the drunk and disorderly charge.