Drugs gang caught with more than £500k heroin operating between Sunderland and Merseyside jailed for almost 36 years

Leighton Hackett was the mastermind behind the group which saw members travel from Merseyside to Sunderland with the class A drug.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 38-year-old was assisted by his partners Sonny Thompson, Jake Lee and John Nelson during the operations.

Hackett made the trip on at least three occasions where he met up with associates Yoann Lou, Martin Pearson and Gareth Lewis who would organise couriers to deliver the drugs back up to the North East.

Leighton Hackett.

The criminal activity ran from July to November 2019 before police carried out 15 raids on properties in the North East.

Prosecutor Ian Mullarkey told the court there had been numerous telephone contact between the defendants throughout, before one of the men was stopped and searched in Sunderland in late 2019.

Mr Mullarkey said: "Police officers stopped Gareth Lewis on Stockton Road in Sunderland.

"His vehicle was searched and a Home Bargains bag containing heroin was in the footwell.

Some of the cash recovered by police.

"The heroin was weighed at 900g with a purity of 54%."

After Lewis was arrested, more home addresses were searched which led to the gang's eventual downfall.

The court heard that knotted plastic bags of heroin along with substantial quantities of cash were subsequently seized.

A raid of Hackett's home revealed 11 mobile phones, £6,600 cash, anti-surveillance equipment and a stash of weapons including a knuckleduster and hunting knives.

John Nelson.

Hackett was also involved in the dealing of cannabis alongside Thompson and Lee who were snared after officers found a growth of the drug being overseen at a property on Hadrian Street in Sunderland.

Mr Mullarkey told the court that Hackett played the leading role in the group, and had a "substantial influence" on the others.

The 38-year-old, of Hesleden, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis and was sentenced to nine years and four months behind bars.

Nelson, 40, of Morton Crescent, Houghton, was convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin and was jailed for seven years and three months.

Drug wraps seized by police.

Thompson, 27, of Nora Street, Sunderland, was convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis and was sentenced to eight months.

Lee, 22, of Mayfield Avenue, Sunderland, was also convicted of conspiracy to supply cannabis and was jailed for eight months.

Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer acknowledged that the defendants had been subject to restrictions caused by the pandemic whilst in custody.

The judge said: "Count one concerns the conspiracy to move heroin from Liverpool, north up the country to Sunderland.

"Drugs deliveries were made on six occasions across a period in 2019. Once in Sunderland, the drugs were then diluted and then distributed.

"What is clear is that all defendants, each in their own way, played their own role and must take their share of responsibility for the misery it brings other people."

Sonny Thompson.

Yoann Lou, 39, of Wharncliffe Road, Liverpool, was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and was sentenced to six years and five months.

Martin Pearson, 32, of Aspes Road, Liverpool was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and was jailed for six years and four months.

Gareth Lewis, 43, of Minver Road, Liverpool was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin and was sentenced to two years and ten months.

Following the case Detective Inspector Brian Smith, from the Northumbria Police's Priority and organised Crime Team, said: "These sentences mark the end of a long running investigation into Hackett, his associates and their despicable drugs enterprise which was causing misery for residents not only on Wearside, but on Merseyside and beyond.

"These shameless criminals will happily line their pockets selling highly addictive substances, regardless of how many serious problems this causes for the most vulnerable people in our society."