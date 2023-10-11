Drug-using Sunderland gardener caught with cannabis and amphetamine in his pots
A green-fingered drug user dug a hole for himself when he hid his secret illegal stash in his garden.
Chad Simpson’s small haul for personal use was uncovered when police came calling on an unrelated matter, a court heard.
They entered through the garden of his home in Pennycross Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, and spotted a container with amphetamine hidden beside the outhouse.
And when they probed deeper on Sunday, June 19, 2022, they located a second plastic pot, this time holding cannabis bush.
The seeds of Simpson using the prohibited substances was an accident he suffered which left him in continual pain, his solicitor David Forrester said.
Prosecutor Bushra Begum told magistrates in South Tyneside: “Officers have attended the defendant’s home address to speak to him on an unrelated matter.
“When they entered the rear garden, they located a plastic tub which had been concealed in the garden near an outhouse.
“It contained white powder which was found to be amphetamine. They located a second container which had cannabis bush.
“The defendant was interviewed in relation to these matters, and he confirmed that both belonged to him and were for personal use.
“He’s a gentleman who doesn’t have anything on his record, it’s his first time before the courts.”
Simpson pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of amphetamine.
Mr Forrester queried why it had taken 16 months to bring the matter to court, adding: “This offence dates back to June 2022.
“He’s a young man who had an accident a while ago. Since then, he has been using cannabis and other substances for pain relief and to sleep.
“He has no previous convictions and the time it has taken to come to court is in his favour as well.
“The starting point is a fine. He also gets credit for his early guilty plea.”
Ms Begum could find no reason from her record why it had taken so long for Simpson’s delayed day in court.
Magistrates fined Simpson £80, with a £32 victim surcharge and they reduced the level of costs to £40 from £85 to reflect his court date wait.
They also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.