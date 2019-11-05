Drug possession, motoring offences and assault: Magistrates deal with cases from Sunderland and South Tyneside

The cases were dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Michael John Snaith, 33, of Mandela Close, Sunderland, admitted possession of drugs, assault and being drunk and disorderly. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and a one-year community order. He was ordered to pay total costs of £395 and a victim surcharge of £90.

Cain Lebihan, 18, of Hill View Square, Sunderland, admitted two charges of assault, criminal damage, breaching a conditional discharge order and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay a total of £200 in compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £170 costs.

Richard Stewart, 35, of Aycliffe Crescent, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £250 compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32. He was also given six penalty points.

Michael Andrew Younghusband, 36, of Somerset Road, Sunderland, was fined £140 after admitting a charge of threatening behaviour. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britney Milne, 20, of Hardie Drive, West Boldon, admitted driving with excess alcohol. She was fined £384 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £38. She was banned from driving for two years.

Reece Greenwood, 26, of Woburn, Washington, was fined £80 after he admitted breaching a community order.