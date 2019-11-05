Drug possession, motoring offences and assault: Magistrates deal with cases from Sunderland and South Tyneside
The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Michael John Snaith, 33, of Mandela Close, Sunderland, admitted possession of drugs, assault and being drunk and disorderly. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and a one-year community order. He was ordered to pay total costs of £395 and a victim surcharge of £90.
Cain Lebihan, 18, of Hill View Square, Sunderland, admitted two charges of assault, criminal damage, breaching a conditional discharge order and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month community order and ordered to pay a total of £200 in compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £170 costs.
Richard Stewart, 35, of Aycliffe Crescent, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was fined £320 and ordered to pay £250 compensation, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32. He was also given six penalty points.
Michael Andrew Younghusband, 36, of Somerset Road, Sunderland, was fined £140 after admitting a charge of threatening behaviour. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.
Britney Milne, 20, of Hardie Drive, West Boldon, admitted driving with excess alcohol. She was fined £384 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £38. She was banned from driving for two years.
Reece Greenwood, 26, of Woburn, Washington, was fined £80 after he admitted breaching a community order.
Michael William Johnson, 31, of Stanhope Road, South Shields, admitted breaching a community order. He was given ten hours of unpaid work added to the order.