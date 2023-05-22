Michelle Scott, 30, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, was fined £16 for using the Metro without payment.

Arber Duru, 37, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for year for driving with an excess amount of a controlled drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Jeffries, 37, of Finsbury Street, Sunderland, was fined £40 for breach of a

The cases have been heard at magistrates' court

domestic violence protection order.

Ehsan Ghanbari Ghalati, 43, of Cresswell Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frederick Stafford Imeson, 64, of Glen Luce Drive, Sunderland, was fined £216 with three penalty points for speeding.

Matthew Stephen Scott, 34, of Thorpe Road, Easington Village, was fined £1,066 and ordered to pay £250 compensation for two offences of assaulting an emergency worker and one of being drunk and disorderly.