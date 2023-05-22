News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

Drug driving, fare-dodging and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:11 BST

Michelle Scott, 30, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, was fined £16 for using the Metro without payment.

Arber Duru, 37, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for year for driving with an excess amount of a controlled drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew Jeffries, 37, of Finsbury Street, Sunderland, was fined £40 for breach of a

The cases have been heard at magistrates' courtThe cases have been heard at magistrates' court
The cases have been heard at magistrates' court
Most Popular

domestic violence protection order.

Ehsan Ghanbari Ghalati, 43, of Cresswell Terrace, Sunderland, was fined £120 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
‘Inhumane’ sex offender from Washington branded ‘monster’ as he is jailed for 28...

Frederick Stafford Imeson, 64, of Glen Luce Drive, Sunderland, was fined £216 with three penalty points for speeding.

Matthew Stephen Scott, 34, of Thorpe Road, Easington Village, was fined £1,066 and ordered to pay £250 compensation for two offences of assaulting an emergency worker and one of being drunk and disorderly.

Kieron Cairns, 31, of Moorfoot, Sunderland, was fined £176 with six penalty points for failing to identify a driver.