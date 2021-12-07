Drug-driving dad jailed for Christmas after 20-minute police chase

Scott Robertson, who had two female passengers in his car, fled from police at up to 70mph in 30 zones, went through red lights and the wrong way around roundabouts as he tore through Washington on March 20 with officers in pursuit.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the police helicopter was drafted in and located the 32-year-old, who had cocaine and cannabis in his system, and the two women after they fled on foot.

Robertson, of Kenilworth Court, Washington, admitted dangerous driving, having no insurance, and two charges of driving under the influence of drugs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Robertson.

Chris Rose, defending, said Robertson's bad driving was in the early hours of the morning when the roads and streets were quiet.

Mr Rose told the court that Robertson has done "everything he ought to have done" since the offences and has expressed remorse.

And he added that Robertson's "biggest incentive and biggest drive" to stay on the straight and narrow is his young child.

Assistant Judge Advocate General Edward Legard jailed Robertson for eight months with an 18 month road ban.

The judge said: "The message needs to go out that those who drive dangerously and place other people's lives at risk will lose their liberty."

The judge then told Robertson: "This will come as a blow to you and as is often the case the impact falls heavier on those less culpable, namely your child, who will be denied fatherly contact over Christmas.

"There is a risk you will lose your accommodation.

"But you should have thought about that before you got into the car while under the influence of drugs and drove it dangerously."

Judge Legard also went on to add: "To say your driving was bad would be an understatement.

"The risk of causing damage, injury and even death to your passengers, to other road users and pedestrians, notwithstanding the fact it was 2am ,simply cannot be overstated.