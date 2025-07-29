A Sunderland motorist has been scolded by a judge for his drug use, being told: “Driving is not the problem, it’s smoking cannabis that’s the problem.”

Kristopher Newton, 23, of Turnham Road, Thorney Close, was given the warning words after appearing in court to admit a drug-drive charge.

He was pulled over by police as he drove a friend in his Audi A3 on Thistle Road, also Thorney Close, on Monday, April 28.

Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said an officer could smell cannabis in the vehicle and suspected Newton had been using the prohibited class C substance.

The offender gave a positive roadside swipe for the drug and was arrested – and a blood sample then taken proved his guilt.

Newton had smoked cannabis the day before and was shocked to learn it was still in his system, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Mr Blakelock said: “An officer has seen the defendant’s vehicle and has followed.

“Two males were in the vehicle, and the officer could smell cannabis. He could see that the defendant’s eyes were glazed.

“A roadside swipe was positive for cannabis. The offence is aggravated by there being a passenger.”

A failed drink and drug test

Newton, who has no previous convictions, gave a reading for cannabis byproduct THC of 9.8mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Heather Bolton, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “He hadn’t smoked cannabis that day.

“He says that a couple of hours earlier, his friend had smoked cannabis, that was the smell.

“He had smoked cannabis the evening before and was shocked that cannabis was in his system the next day.

“When he undertook the procedure at the police station, the officer told him cannabis can stay in the system longer.

“As a result of this, he has somewhat been put off driving. He has sold the vehicle.”

In reply, Judge Passfield told Mrs Bolton: “Best if he had gone off using cannabis rather than driving.”

Addressing the defendant, she added: “Mr Newton, it’s not the driving that’s the problem, it’s smoking cannabis that’s the problem, that’s what you need to deal with.”

The judge banned Newton from driving for 12 months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.