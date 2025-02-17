Drug driver caught by cops after travelling to Southwick police HQ to give evidence by car
Michael Sayers, 34, handed himself on a plate to investigating officers when they began taking details of an alleged assault against him.
They grew suspicious that Sayers, of Torquay Road, Thorney Close, was under the influence of drugs.
He was quizzed on how he had arrived there and a blood test sample was requested when he confirmed he had been at the wheel.
The sample was given without complaint on Saturday, July 27, and sent off for scientific analysis, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.
It returned a positive reading for cocaine and proved he had driven his Vauxhall motor to the Southwick police HQ while over the legal limit for the class A prohibited substance.
Prosecutor John Garside said: “That morning, this defendant has driven to Southwick police station to give evidence in relation to an investigation.
“It became obvious to the officers that he may be under the influence of drugs.”
Standing before magistrates, Sayers pleaded guilty to a charge of drug driving.
He gave a reading in blood for cocaine of greater than 32mcg, exceeding the legal limit of 10mcg.
Mr Garside said Sayers was given a six-month suspended sentence, with rehabilitative requirements, in December for an unspecified offence.
That crime was committed after his drug driving charge and could not be taken into account at his latest court appearance.
Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said: “Of his own volition, he had driven himself to Southwick to report a crime.
“When he was with the officers, they became concerned. The blood reading is entirely accurate.
“He has no previous driving related matters on his record. He is on benefits and has a clean driving licence.
“In terms of disqualification, it’s a matter of a minimum of 12 months. There’s no rehabilitation programme for this offence.”
Magistrates banned Sayers from driving for 12 months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.