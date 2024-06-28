Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drug driver who swerved while eating a pizza at the wheel has been served with a 14-month roads’ ban.

Liam Anderson, 24, erred while being followed by police on the A19 in Sunderland and on a roundabout on the A690 Durham Road in Sunderland.

Anderson, of Stanhope Road, Jarrow, gave a positive roadside drugs swipe at 6.20pm on Wednesday, December 6, and was arrested, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A blood test taken at a police station showed he was driving at above the legal limit for cocaine and BZE, its derivative product.

Prosecutor Paul Coulson told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The evidence comes from an officer who was on mobile patrol.

“She was driving southbound on the A19, approaching the A690, when she observed a Ford Transit which she believed was weaving between lanes.

“It suggested to her the driver was intoxicated or had taken drugs or was distracted by a mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The van performed a U-turn on the roundabout and the officer illuminated her lights and sirens.

“She spoke to the driver who said he had been distracted by eating a pizza, which was on the passenger seat.

“But she observed him as possibly being under the influence of drugs – he was hyper-active. A roadside swipe was positive for cocaine.”

Anderson, who has no previous convictions and is a self-employed joiner, pleaded guilty to a drug drive charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave a reading for cocaine in blood of 32mcg, against a legal limit of 10mcg, and for BZE of not less than 800mcg, the limit being 50mcg.

John Williams, defending, disputed the officer’s evidence by insisting Anderson had not weaved across lanes.

Mr Williams added: “I’m told that the evening before, he had been to a friend’s house and his friend had given him cocaine.

“He is not a usual user of cocaine. At the time, a relationship had broken down, so I think there were some emotional issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps he was eating pizza and that caused a lapse but for only a matter of seconds.

“He travels the country for work and has been making £1,000 a week. Work will now have to be more local and may well be £300 a week.”