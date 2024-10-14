Drug dealer who used codename "IcyViper" to bulk buy cocaine jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dealer is behind bars after messages on his phone revealed he was "heavily involved" in the supply of cocaine.

Adam Reay used an EncroChat device, where he had the username "IcyViper", to bulk buy the class A drug, which he would reprocess with bulking agents then sell on in smaller deals.

Newcastle Crown Court messages, between March and May 2020, showed Reay was able to purchase cocaine on credit, until his debt got too high, and would sell it on using "runners".

Adam Reay | NP

EncroChat users had believed their criminal conversations were confidential until the system was accessed by law enforcement agencies in 2019.

Prosecutor Glenn Gatland told Newcastle Crown Court: "EncroChat users have their own names.

“IcyViper's messages were recovered from Reay's phone and showed, the Crown would say, he was heavily involved in the supply and distribution in the South Tyneside area of cocaine and mixing cocaine with adulterants.”

Mr Gatland said Reay would buy his cocaine from a person further up the drugs hierarchy, which he would get others to collect, reprocess using a hydraulic press and mixing agents and sell on.

He added: “It was apparent Reay was allowed some drugs on credit but towards the end of the messages supply was refused to him until his debt was paid.”

Mr Gatland said the messages indicated Reay would typically get ‘around half a kilo’ from his supplier and added: “Reay buys the cocaine, which he reprocesses then sells in grams.”

The court heard other messages related to the buy and sale of ‘good quality’ cannabis.

Reay, 32, of Hindmarch Drive, West Boldon, who has a long criminal record, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and has been jailed for six years.

The court head Reay has a history of mental illness and has been completing courses in prison to ‘make himself a better person’ and hopes to have employment lined up for when he is released.

Paula Lynch, 41, of Gorse Avenue, South Shields, admitted allowing her premises to be used as a ‘safehouse’ for drugs and related equipment.

The court heard Lynch became involved due to threats, has ‘total regret’ over it and has been in no trouble since.

She was sentenced to 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements.