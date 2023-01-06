Drug dealer told police he was buying his girlfriend presents when stopped in Audi carrying hundreds of pounds
A drug dealer who told police he was buying his girlfriend presents when he was stopped carrying hundreds of pounds has kept his freedom.
Ryan Kershaw was driving his Audi in Sunderland in January 2021 when he was searched by officers.
Newcastle Crown Court heard that the 24-year-old appeared "nervous" during the interaction with police and a subsequent search of the vehicle found 19 bags of cannabis and £820 in cash.
Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said: "His home was then searched and more drug related items were found including scales, more self sealed bags and notebooks as well as £210 in cash.
"He said he was a cannabis smoker and he was going to use the cash he had to buy his girlfriend some gifts."
The court also heard that a Nokia mobile phone was also seized, which contained messages linked to drug dealing.
Kershaw, of James Street, Southwick, Sunderland, who has no previous convictions recorded against him, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug.
In mitigation, the court heard he had show remorse and had also written a letter to the judge.
Mr Recorder Tom Moran said: "The offence goes back almost two years to the 15th of January 2021.
"Your life is looking rather different to what it has done. You were stopped in your car and searched and 19 bags of cannabis were found.
"In your report you say you were a long-term user and you were dealing to fund your habit."
Kershaw was given a 12-month community order alongside 200 hours of unpaid work.
Kershaw must also complete 40 rehabilitation days.