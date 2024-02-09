Drug dealer caught with heroin and cocaine in his car - and his underwear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prolific drug dealer caught with Class A substances in his car and his underwear is behind bars

Anthony Thomas was stopped by PC Pinchen and PCSO Allan in August 2022 when he was spotted driving a VW Golf believed to be linked to the supply of drugs in Peterlee.

Anthony Thomas

Despite Thomas anxiously trying to explain away multiple phones and cash, a search of the car uncovered a large quantity of what were later confirmed to be Class A drugs already prepared for distribution.

In total, 51 silver foil packages containing crack cocaine and one containing heroin were found in the car.

In custody, Thomas was strip searched and found to be concealing a further 22 wraps of crack cocaine and 28 wraps of heroin in his underwear.

His home address was also searched, where officers found what was suspected to be a cutting agent and a selection of knives.

Thomas’ phones were later examined and found to contain messages from customers placing orders for their preferred products.

Following a lengthy investigation that linked Thomas to drug supply across the East Durham area, the 49-year-old was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court last week, Thomas, 49, of Beachdale Close, Wingate, was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

DC Ash Hagar, of Peterlee CID, said: "This is an excellent example of the use of stop and search tactics by our Neighbourhood Police Team, highlighting the benefits of their deep knowledge and understanding of the people in their beat area.