Drug dealer caught with cocaine, knuckle duster and a taser disguised as a torch

He avoided a jail sentence

By Karon Kelly
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read

A dealer caught with drugs and weapons in his home has kept his freedom.

Police found £1,800 worth of cocaine, a knuckle duster and a taser, disguised as a torch, when they raided Christopher Ward's property in July last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers also found electronic scales, plastic packaging and £400 in cash during the search.

Ward, 41, of Park Avenue, Concord, Washington, admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possessing both offensive weapons.

The taser device's battery was depleted and it was incapable of being used.

The court heard Ward has no relevant previous convictions, has expressed remorse and has set up his own decorating firm, which he wants to continue to make a success of.

Miss Recorder Davies sentenced Ward to 20 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge said: "The offences took place in July 2022 in Washington. On that date a warrant was executed at your address and you were located in the property.

"The property was searched and items attributed to drug supply were found."

Prosecutors have now commenced proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act and could seize any assets Ward may have.

