Drug addict who burgled vulnerable pensioners is put behind bars

Gemma Louise Anderson was seen in Peterlee on March 29 trying door handles before gaining entry to three different homes, including one where she stole an elderly woman’s purse after being challenged by the victim in her bedroom.

Police attended and identified 38-year-old Anderson and linked her to several similar burglaries in the area.

Anderson, of North View, Easington Lane, was arrested within 24 hours and was later charged with two burglaries and attempted burglary the same day.

Gemma Anderson.

She told officers she used the £400 from the victim’s purse to pay off a drug debt and buy more.

Anderson pleaded guilty to all charges on March 31. She was released on bail subject to conditions, including wearing an electronic tag, but was later arrested and charged for breaking her bail conditions.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court on May 17, she was given a 28-month jail term.

Temporary Detective Inspector Darren Wild, of Durham Constabulary, said: “Criminals like Anderson plague our communities with their repeat offending to fund their illegal drug habits and often target the most vulnerable, so we are pleased to see her back behind bars.