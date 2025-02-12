Drone and dogs sent after driver 'too hard of hearing' to notice police chasing him

A hard-of-hearing drink driver caused police to call out their dogs and send up a drone when he failed to hear their shouts for him to stop his car.

Angus Mills, 31, unintentionally left the scene when an officer approached his Citroen as he dropped off a passenger at 1.30am on Monday, December 30, a court heard.

Mills, of Derwent Street, Chopwell, Gateshead, drove off and parked up in Armstrong Road, Blackfell, unaware he was being hunted.

When apprehended, he explained his poor hearing had caused him not to stop and he had not intentionally disobeyed the officer’s instructions to pull over.

Despite his excuse, he was breath tested, which revealed a reading of almost twice the drink drive limit.

Prosecutor John Garside told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “At 1.30am, police were on mobile patrol when they saw a black Citroen come to a stop.

“A passenger got out, and a police officer got out of his vehicle and went to speak to the passenger.

“He tried to get the driver’s attention, but he has driven off. The vehicle was found five minutes later in Armstrong Road.

“Police dogs and a drone had been deployed to find the driver. He was found.”

Mills, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

He gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 57mcg, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said: “He had started a new job and had been out with his new colleagues for a festive drink.

“He was living over the road from the pub and had intended to walk home but he was put upon by his work colleagues.

“He is quite shy, and he was trying to please his colleagues. In hindsight, he wishes he had said ‘no’.

“He was seen by police because he had stopped to let someone out. I suggest the police were just carrying out their festive duties.

“The reason that he didn’t stop is that he is hard of hearing and didn’t hear the instruction.

“He was devastated to hear that the dogs and the drone were called out. He will lose his job from a disqualification.”

Magistrates banned Mills from driving for 12 months and fined him £461, with a £184 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.