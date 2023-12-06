Driving ban for Sunderland dad with cocaine in his system

He had taken the drug two days previously.

A Sunderland engineer caught with cocaine in his system when pulled over on suspicion of driving his new car uninsured has been banned from motoring.

Ryan Fox, 39, also tested positive for alcohol when stopped by police in North Bridge Street, Monkwearmouth, at 9.45pm on Monday, May 29.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

When Fox, of Azalea Terrace South, Ashbrooke, was retested for booze after his arrest, he proved to be under the limit and was not charged.

But analysis of a blood sample proved cocaine, and its breakdown product BZE, were present at a level illegal to drive at, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

He is starting a 12-month roads’ disqualification after pleading guilty to two counts of drug driving.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: "Officers on mobile patrol were requested to do a vehicle stop on a Vauxhall Mariva in North Bridge Street.

"On attending, they could smell intoxicating liquor and a breath test was positive. The defendant was cautioned and arrested.

"He consented to a drugs’ swipe at the roadside which proved positive for cocaine. He was taken to Southwick police station.

"The CAMIC breath test sample was under the limit, which is why there is no excess alcohol charge.

"But he did also provide a specimen of blood which was analysed, and cocaine was found."

Fox gave a reading for cocaine of 32mcg in blood, against a legal limit of 10mcg, and for BZE of 566mcg, with the limit being 50mcg.

The dad’s roadside alcohol breath test showed 36mcg, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Fox worked as a road engineer and a driving ban would make it difficult for him to get to assignments.

She added: "It’s two charges but it’s not two drugs, it relates to one drug. He had taken it two days before.

"He was stopped because of a random check for insurance because it was a new car. It was insured but that had not yet been recorded.

"He is very sorry for this. It’s going to cause him problems. This was a mistake on his part. He’s not a regular drug user."