Drivers are being warned over fake QR codes at Sunderland car parks after a motorist fell victim to fraud.

Similar scams have been reported by other local authorities and parking providers.

The scam involves criminals placing fake QR code stickers next to the official ‘pay by phone’ signs found on parking machines.

The fake QR codes appear to offer a quick and easy way to pay for parking by scanning instead of the official payment methods.

However, once scanned, the QR code directs victims to a fraudulent website that mimics a real parking payment portal.

Unsuspecting drivers who enter their banking details believe they are paying for parking, but no parking payment is recorded.

The scam causes banking information to be stolen and allows criminals to access accounts.

One driver parking at the seafront had £170 taken from their bank account, though heir bank was able to reimburse the stolen money.

Council staff have removed two other fraudulent QR codes found on ticket pay and display payment machines on Whitburn Road.

All machines have been checked and no more reported. However, we are not ruling out the possibility that other car parks may be targeted.

The council is urging people to be vigilant when parking and only use the official RingGo app.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero, Councillor Lindsey Leonard said: "While we work to investigate this scam and have removed fake QR codes, we want to raise awareness among everyone using a ticket machine.

“Scammers are targeting unsuspecting drivers, and we don’t want anyone else to lose their hard-earned money to these fraudsters."

Residents and visitors are reminded that neither the City Council nor RingGo, the official parking payment provider, use QR codes for payment. Instead, drivers should continue using the official RingGo app, website, or pay-by-phone number to ensure their transactions are secure.

Suspicious QR codes can be reported to Parking via [email protected] or by calling our City and Neighbourhood Team on 0191 520 5550.

Anyone who suspects they have fallen victim to one of the scams, is urged to contact their bank or card payment provider. We also ask that you report it independently to the police who are further investigating this scam.