Kieran Lincoln, 29, got behind the wheel of his friend's car and drove to the garage in Jarrow.

Newcastle Crown Court heard officers called to the scene noted he could barely keep his eyes open.

‘Clearly under the influence’

Kieran Lincoln

Emma Dowling, prosecuting, said: "On the 25th of April last year, police were called to an Esso filling station on York Avenue in Jarrow.

"When they got to the garage, they could see the defendant who was slumped. His speech was slurred and he couldn't keep his eyes open.

"He was clearly under the influence."

Police had their attention drawn by a ‘rock,’ which turned out to be a quantity of cocaine.

Analysis showed he had 800mg of drugs in his system - the legal limit being 50.

The court heard that it was accepted part of that reading was due to drugs consumed after he had driven.

However, Lincoln, of Sidney Street, Boldon Colliery, accepted he still would have been ‘significantly’ over the limit before he arrived.

Lincoln, who has 21 previous convictions for 36 offences, pleaded guilty to possessing a class A controlled drug nd driving whilst over the drug limit.

He also admitted driving without a licence and having no insurance.

Chris Knox, defending, said: "The real nub of his mitigation is he has now got to grips with his drug use.

"He's got employment on the railways. He's a track worker and there are drug tests frequently for obvious reasons.

"He's therefore able to produce clean tests and in my submission has dealt with the drug problem, which is clearly the route of all we have got here.

‘Effectively and colloquially out of your mind’

Mr Recorder James Wood KC sentenced him to six months suspended for two years.

He told Lincoln: "You were consuming cocaine having done so at a petrol station when police were called because you were effectively and colloquially out of your mind having consumed cocaine.

However, the judge added: "Your life has taken a change for the better and your offending record for the past may be beginning to becoming to an end."