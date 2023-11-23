He was dealt with in court

A motorist was found with cocaine and a knuckle duster after spooking police with his midnight hour driving, a court heard.

The items were found in the central console of Trent Lamont’s Ford Fiesta during the stop in Elwin Terrace, close to the city centre.

Lamont, 29, of Dene Street, Silksworth, Sunderland, compounded matters by producing two small bags of cocaine from a pocket when searched.

And he added to his woes after his arrest on Saturday, November 4, by refusing to give a blood sample to test for alcohol and drugs.

He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drugs – and was banned from driving for 17 months.

The offender was also punished via a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said: “Shortly after midnight, police noticed a white Ford Fiesta swerving and crossing lanes on a roundabout.

“They requested the driver to stop, which he did, and he identified himself as Mr Lamont. He provided a roadside breath test, which was failed.

“His vehicle was searched and in the central armrest was a knuckle duster and a small bag of white powder.

“Two bags of cocaine were found in his pockets at the police station.”

Mrs Foster said Lamont, who has no previous convictions, was asked to give two evidential breath samples at a police station.

The presence of mouth alcohol meant the test could not be relied upon, and a blood sample from him was requested.

Lamont told officers he had already provided breath samples and was not prepared to offer up blood, Mrs Foster added.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Lamont had found the knuckle duster and absentmindedly placed it in the centre console.

Mr Armstrong added Lamont had given two breath test samples, but the evidential police breath test device had failed to properly work.