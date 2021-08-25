Driver trapped girlfriend under his BMW in terrifying row

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Sean Atkinson had been arguing with the woman in the street in May last year and he reversed his BMW 1 series while she was standing behind it.

Newcastle Crown Court heard both sets of wheels drove over her before he moved forward and the front wheels went over her again.

Mobile phone footage taken at the scene showed shocked onlookers, including Atkinson, try to lift the car from her while she was trapped underneath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screams for help can be heard during the chilling recording.

Engineering graduate Atkinson, 29, then got back into the car and drove forward again, while telling the woman he loved her and he needed to move the vehicle off her, meaning the rear wheels went over her for a second time.

The court heard "all of her body, except her head and shoulders" were underneath the vehicle.

She suffered a broken pelvis, broken ribs, a punctured lung and burn marks to her leg from the exhaust.

In a victim statement made not long afterwards, the woman said: "I can't believe he has done this to me.

"I can't even wash myself.

"Sean isn't even sorry, he's just scared about the consequences and about going to prison.

"We were supposed to move in together, that isn't going to happen.

"It hurts to walk and hurts to sit up. I feel a bit better lying down. Its' awful, I hate having to ask for help.

"I hate feeling like this."

The court heard the former couple had been together since September 2019 but their relationship had started to deteriorate.

In May last year Miss Allsop was at her sister's house in Washington when Atkinson turned up at around 6am.

The court heard when Atkinson tried to drive away afterwards, a neighbour got into his car but he continued driving then sprayed deodorant in the man's face.

Atkinson told police in interview he was being threatened by people at the scene and had drove into Miss Allsop during his effort to escape.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault on the neighbour.

Atkinson, of Barmston Close, Columbia, Washington, also pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife and two CS cannisters, possessing a small amount of cannabis and drug driving after the items were found when he was pulled over by the police in Sunderland in November 2019.

Tony Cornberg, defending, said Atkinson feels "awful and disgusted" and is "haunted" by what he did to her and "has dreams, flashbacksto her saying she couldn't breathe".

Mr Cornberg said Atkinson had been "trying to lift the car up" when he realised Miss Allsop was trapped underneath and had been in a panic.

The court heard Atkinson has never been in trouble before and had references to his ordinarily positive character.

Mr Recorder Anthony Dunne sentenced him to two years, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements, 200 hours unpaid work and a two year driving ban.