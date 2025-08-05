Driver left pedestrian at Sunderland Enterprise Park with broken bones

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | NW

A driver left a pedestrian with broken bones when he ran her over in Sunderland while distracted by a low winter sun and badly parked cars.

Nathan Cox-Stewart, 26, struck her while he drove his Ford Focus on the wrong side of a road at Sunderland Enterprise Park on Thursday, November 21.

Cox-Stewart, of Warden Grove, Houghton-le-Spring, left her with a shattered tibia and fibula in her right leg.

CCTV showed the dad stopped his car and went to his victim’s aid, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

In his defence, his solicitor questioned why the woman had been walking in the road when the street had a pavement.

But District Judge Zoe Passfield said Cox-Stewart was at the wheel and it had been his responsibility to avoid the collision.

She also revealed the defendant, who has no previous convictions, had seven penalty points on his driving licence for speeding offences.

Prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said: “It was an unsafe manoeuvre. She suffered a broken tibia and broken fibula.

“The offence does appear to have been aggravated by the fact there was a passenger in the vehicle.”

Cox-Stewart pleaded guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Robin Ford, defending, said: “There were parked cars on double yellow lines at a junction.

“What we’re dealing with is an inexperienced driver in terms of years passed.

“The sun is low, which you can see by the shadows cast by the trees. I don’t know what the pedestrian is doing.

“She was walking down the middle of the road, you wouldn’t expect her to be there.

“What he tells me is that he was very much aware of his surroundings but had no ability to think that there was a pedestrian.

“He made a mistake. The only explanation he can give is that the sun was in his eyes and when he turned, he clipped her side-on.”

Judge Passfield banned Cox-Stewart from driving for a year and said he must take an extended retest before his licence is returned.

She also ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.