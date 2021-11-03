Driver led police on high-speed chase in friend's dad's car

Kieton Pearson took the BMW for a ride but panicked and sped away from officers when they spotted him on July 3 in the Easington Lane area.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 22-year-old reached speeds of up 25mph above the speed limit before the pursuit came to a halt just after midnight on July 4.

Prosecutor Oliver Connor said: "The defendant had been at his friend's father's house.

Kieton Pearson.

"Whilst he was drinking watching a football match the defendant and two others were in the kitchen drinking."

The court heard the friend's dad left the property shortly afterwards but it was later realised that the black BMW Three Series was missing.

Mr Connor said that later on, two on-duty police officers noticed the car which matched the description so they pulled up behind it.

He added: "The vehicle, driven by the defendant, made off.

"The vehicle continued down the road reaching speeds of 65mph on a 40mph road, weaving either side of the white lines."

The pursuit took place over Hart Road, West View Road and Northgate before Pearson eventually brought it to a stop and was subsequently arrested.

The court was told there was evidence he had been drinking alcohol prior to the offence taking place, however, he was not over the legal limit.

Pearson, of The Lawns, Easington Lane, has 29 previous convictions for 57 offences and later pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking.

Jennifer Coxon, mitigating, said that her client, who cares for his grandmother, accepted the seriousness of his offending.

She told the court that whilst Pearson could not complain with being sent to prison, he would be willing to work under supervision to address his issues.

Ms Coxon added: "He accepts he's wrong by entering a guilty plea in the Magistrates court.

"He has had difficulties with alcohol at times and drug misuse.

"It wasn't his intention to make off from the police at the time, but naturally panic set in and he accepts his behaviour was wholly inadequate."

In summing up, Judge Robert Spragg told Pearson: "There are a number of factors which have led me, by a very narrow margin, to suspend the sentence.

"You have been on a curfew for 120 days. You're in a stable accommodation caring for your grandmother and there have been no offending since this in July."

The judge sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months with 30 days of rehabilitation requirements.