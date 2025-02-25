A death driver killed one person and seriously injured three others in a horror crash when he sped along a country road at 85mph to get home for his Sunday dinner.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Rutherford caused a deadly collision | Northumbria Police

One motorist who saw farm labourer Owen Rutherford tear along the A68 in Northumberland in his Seat Leon had commented "he's going to kill someone" just moments before the the deadly collision with David Hain's vehicle.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Hain, 69, died as a result of multiple injuries, his wife Philippa Hain suffered broken ribs and facial fractures, their daughter Megan, 25, suffered serious brain damage from which she will never recover and their family dog Millie was killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another victim, who was their passenger, suffered a broken neck.

Judge Edward Bindloss today jailed Rutherford, who had a breakdown product of cocaine in his system at the time of the crash, for 11 years and four months with a 19 year driving ban.

The judge told Rutherford: "You were in a rush, you said to the probation officer, to go for Sunday lunch."

In the pre-sentence report you also acknowledge you took unnecessary risks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Bindloss added: "No sentence I pass will bring David back nor undo what has been done."All I can do is try to pass a sentence that recognises the high culpability of this dangerous driving and the extensive harm inflicted so needlessly on a family."

Prosecutor Nick Dry told the court the Hains, with four generations of the extended family, had travelled to Northumberland for what should have been a "joyous" celebration of a relative's 60th birthday.

Loved ones from Wales and Scotland had travelled to the event.

On the morning of October 1, 2023 the group had enjoyed bacon sandwiches at the barn conversion where they were all stayed before a group, travelling in two cars, headed to Kielder Forrest for a walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was during the journey to Kielder that Mr Hain's vehicle was hit as he turned onto the A68 at Beukley Bank, on a blind summit.

Mr Dry said a relative travelling in the car in front of Mr Hain's had noticed Rutherford's car travelling in the opposite direction and commented "f***** hell, that was fast".

Mr Dry added: "Given the speed of the defendant he was concerned for the safety of second car, being driven by his uncle David."

The court heard Richardson, who had overtaken several cars on the stretch of road, smashed into the driver's side of Mr Hain's vehicle, which was shunted off the carriageway and onto a grass verge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relatives from the car in front rushed to help the injured and contacted other family members, who arrived and gave what assistance they could while they waited for the air ambulance.

Mr Hain, whose seatbelt sheared off through the force of the impact, was thrown from his vehicle and suffered multiple fractures and lacerations to internal organs.

He died in hospital two days later.

Philippa Hain spent 12 days in hospital with painful injuries, grieving the loss of her husband of 27 years and fearing she may also lose her daughter.

Mrs Hain, who lived with her husband in Wales but has since moved to be with their daughter in England, said in an impact statement: "On October 1 2023 my life and the lives of my family changed in terrible ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The crash resulted in everyone who was in the car being seriously injured and our beloved family dog Millie dying instantly on impact.

"Following the crash, I was badly injured and suffered from broken ribs and broken bones in my face.

"It was so traumatic to wake up from being unconscious and realising that my husband was no longer in the driving seat and turning around to see my daughter slumped in the back with blood coming from her head and over her face.

"I was terrified but was able to exit the car and was taken to hospital by ambulance. I spent 12 days in the trauma ward and was unable to walk due to the concussion. It was a very painful time both emotionally and physically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My husband and daughter were taken to intensive care with extensive injuries. Meg had broken bones in her legs and pelvis but the most worrying thing was the head injury she sustained.

"Both were put into comas so that the medics could work on the me and I was unable to speak to David again as he never recovered from his injuries.

“They turned off his life support on October 3 and he passed away. I was devasted as I lost my soulmate and husband of 27 years."

Mrs Hain said Megan was a "vibrant, bright 25-year-old" with her whole future ahead of her but added: "This has all been taken away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Megan now lives in a care home where all of her needs are looked after.

She cannot respond, physically or verbally but her mum said she is a "fighter" and there is hope she may in future be able to regain some elements of her life.

Rutherford, who suffered minor injuries, told police at the scene he had been "driving home for his dinner".

The court heard he had been travelling at "no less than 85mph" at the time of the collision and the anti lock breaking system in his car was not working at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutherford, 25, of Ridsdale, Northumberland, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and three of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was convicted of drink driving in September last year, while under investigation for the fatal crash.

Brian Hegarty, defending, said Rutherford had a difficult upbringing, has struggled to come to terms with what he did and understands the devastation he caused.