Driver in court after woman knocked down at McDonald’s drive-thru in Sunderland

A 70-year-old pensioner who knocked down a young woman while driving into a McDonald’s drive-thru in Sunderland has been fined.

William Joseph Ryan was heading towards the drive-thru of the McDonald’s, in North Moor Lane, when he drove into a young woman who was on the zebra crossing.

The incident, which happened at around 6.35pm on Wednesday August 22, led to the woman being taken to hospital for treatment.

South Shields Magistrates Court heard that the victim had walked onto the crossing, having checked her surroundings, when her friend screamed her name in horror from just paces behind her.

In a statement, the victim said: “We started to walk across the crossing after I had looked to my right. I saw a car looking like it was about to enter the drive-thru.

“My friend was slightly behind me.”

She heard her friend scream her name and she saw the car coming towards her.

She added: “The purple/red car was driving directly towards me. I thought the car was going to stop because I was on the crossing but it continued at the same speed and drove right into me and caused me to fall to the floor.

“I’m not sure why it occurred, it appears the driver of the car did not see me.

“I don’t drive but I thought it was fast for being in a car park.”

Ryan, of Toronto Road, Sunderland, had already been to the Co-op next door and was turning left into the drive-thru.

Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said the victim suffered soft tissue damage to her right leg and grazing to her left hip and elbow. After the incident she was taken to Sunderland Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Since the incident, Ryan has had his licence revoked by the DVLA after failing an eye test but at the time of the incident held a full driving licence.

In mitigation, Jason Smith said there are no aggravating factors and that the 70-year-old ‘simply doesn’t see her’ and says he was driving ‘perfectly legally’.

Mr Smith added: “He is hugely embarrassed about that and utterly devastated he’s cause any harm to anybody.”

Compensation for the young woman who was knocked down is being dealt with through the insurance company.

Ryan pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was fined £120, ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was also given a 12 months discretionary disqualification from driving.