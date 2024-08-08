Driver and passenger flee after Sunderland car crash near Wearmouth Bridge
The three-car collision occurred on the A183 St Mary's Way as the vehicles headed towards the bridge, travelling past St Mary's car park.
There are no reports of serious injuries, but police attended the scene and the vehicles were damaged.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: "Shortly after 7.10pm yesterday (Wednesday, August 7), we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A183 eastbound in Sunderland, close to the junction for Pann Lane.
"It was reported that a blue Skoda Octavia car collided with two other vehicles that were stationary at traffic lights.
"The driver and passenger of the Skoda Octavia have fled the scene before the arrival of emergency services.
"Thankfully no-one was seriously injured in the collision.
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact us by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on our website or by completing a crime update form.
"If you’re unable to contact us this way, you can call 101. Please quote reference number NP-20240807-1035."