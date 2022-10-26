Kieran Clement, 21, pleaded guilty to the offence which resulted in the death of 75-year-old Margaret Murray, from Easington, after a collision on the A689 at Greatham, near Hartlepool.

The much-loved "wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend” was a passenger in one of four vehicles involved in the crash which happened at around 12.45pm on March 30, 2021.

Clement, of Winterburn Place, Newton Aycliffe, who was driving an Audi, admitted the charge when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday (October 26).

Floral tributes were left at the side of the A689 near Greatham after 75-year-old Easington grandmother Margaret Murray died following a car crash in March last year.

Keaton Cox, 22, of The Barracks, Eston, Middlesbrough, who was in a VW Golf, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving during the incident.

Both will be sentenced by the court later. Reports for both men were ordered.

Judge Howard Crowson said: “You have both pleaded guilty to offences, particularly you Mr Clement, for which the outcome is usually prison.

"But it’s important we have all the information to ensure the right decision is made whether it’s prison or not and if so how long.”

A third defendant, Syed Hassan, 26, of Blackhills Road, Horden, is also charged with dangerous driving and is due to enter a plea on Thursday (October 27).

Clement and Cox are due to be sentenced on Monday, December 5.