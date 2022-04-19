Drinker punched police officer after being removed from Sunderland pub

The violence happened after he was placed in a police van.

Ian Hudson, 38, whacked the officer once after being removed from Fulwell’s Bluebell pub and placed into a police van.

Hudson, of Elmwood Avenue, Marley Potts, tried to smash the vehicle by kicking it and had to be restrained.

But in doing so, he contributed to further injuring the officer he had already hit, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said the policeman’s hand became trapped between handcuffs applied to Hudson, causing him “intense shooting pain”.

Of the ruckus, she said: “The officer who was assaulted wasn’t present at the time the defendant was placed in the van.

“It appears police planned to take the defendant home, but the assaulted officer noticed the defendant was highly intoxicated.

“The defendant said that his mobile had been taken but the officer pointed out that he had it, but he became aggressive.

“He attempted to kick out at the police vehicle, causing the officers to try to remove him.

“At that point, the officer was punched and could feel his face start to swell.”

Mrs Begum said Hudson continued to struggle and had to be taken to the floor to be restrained in handcuffs, leading to the officer’s hand being trapped.

She added: “The officer had to attend hospital and an X-ray was required.

“There were minor injuries, but the offence is exacerbated by the fact the defendant was intoxicated.”

Hudson, who was last before the courts in 2013, pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker.

Jason Smith, defending, said his client should not be blamed for the PC’s hand injury, claiming it was not his fault.

He added: “Mr Hudson had had a drink and can’t remember the incident.

“The officer’s injuries were minor, he had a bit of swelling to his face. It’s accepted that Mr Hudson was responsible for the injury to his face.

“He’s not a gentleman who is predetermined to that kind of behaviour towards a police officer.”