Drink driving, theft and possessing drugs: The latest cases heard in court round-up
The following cases were heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Andrew Sheard, 29, of Moor Crescent, Ludworth, admitted driving without insurance, driving without a licence and fraudulently using a registration. He was fined £296 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32. He was also given six penalty points.
Lee Martin Smith, 34, of Fell Road, Chester-le-Street, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and of breaching a suspended sentence. He was fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. He also had his suspended sentence extended.
Scott Young, 28, of Chaffinch Drive, Hebburn, was fined £750 after he admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £75 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 24 months.
Anthony Dominic Joyce, 45, of Kitchener Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of amphetamine. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.
Brandon Maas, 18, of Collingwood Court, Washington, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, driving without insurance and driving without a test certificate in Mill Road, Chopwell. He also pleaded guilty to having an article which is used in the connection to theft. He was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months and six penalty points. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.
Erica Rachael Purvis, 27, of Athol Road, Hendon, Sunderland, admitted breaching a community order. She was told to pay £60 costs.
Gary Nicol, 47, of Tatham Street Hostel, Sunderland, was fined £50 after a charge of being drunk and disorderly was proved in his absence. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.
Kady Louise Hutchinson, 34, of St Barnabas Way, Sunderland, was given an 18-month community order after she pleaded guilty to theft. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.