Drink-driving former A&E worker told by magistrates he let his ex-NHS colleagues down

David Wilson, 38, was told his glowing personal references counted for little against a backdrop of getting behind the wheel at over twice the limit.

Wilson, of Castlereagh Street, Silksworth, Sunderland, sank vodka before agreeing to give a family member a lift on Saturday, April 10.

But he was stopped in his Renault in Tilbury Road, Thorney Close, by suspicious police, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The ex-health care assistant has now been banned from driving for 21 months – and scolded by magistrates.

Chair of the bench Roseanne Forster told him: “One of the readings was 88mcgs in breath. It’s not the highest band, but it’s not the lowest band.

“Drink-driving is a little more serious than a glowing reference, there’s more grave consequences of you drink-driving, these are just words.

“By drink-driving, you’ve let your colleagues down. It’s not unfortunate that you’re here or bad luck.

“It’s everything to do with the conscious decision you took, that was first to drink, but then the decision you made to drink and get behind that wheel.

“The consequences could have been a great deal worse.”

Prosecutor Leanne Duffy told the hearing: “Officers saw the defendant driving a Renault on a public road.

“The vehicle was stopped and the defendant was spoken to.

“Due to his demeanour and the strong smell of alcohol, he was breathalysed.

“He failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to Southwick police station.”

Ms Duffy said Wilson gave a reading of 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Greg Flaxen, defending, said Wilson, who had given up his health job to become a family carer, was remorseful.

He added: “He accepts that he has done something completely stupid.

“His niece asked if he could give her a lift home, and he agreed.

“He had some vodka but genuinely thought he was ok to drive. He accepts it was a silly decision.”

Wilson was also fined £120, and must pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.