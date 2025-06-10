Drink driving dad banned from consuming alcohol

A dad who crashed a car after boozing with colleagues on his first day at work has been spared jail but banned from consuming alcohol for 120 days.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates handed Leon Fitzpatrick, 33, of no fixed abode, a suspended 12-week prison term and ordered him to steer clear of drink until October.

He was pulled over by the police.

His intake will be monitored by a specialist tag which detects alcohol – and he was warned any relapse could see him imprisoned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They heard he headed for home in a borrowed motor but reversed into a Renault Megane in Bayswater Avenue, Town End Farm, on Wednesday, March 26.

The owner rushed outside and remonstrated but Fitzpatrick sped off, only to be found by police soon afterwards.

He then refused to take a breath test – and was also found to be driving without a licence, the South Tyneside court was told.

In a report, the Probation Service said he was so drunk he could remember nothing of the accident or his arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates heard Fitzpatrick was immature and turned to alcohol to support his emotional state.

And his defence solicitor even conceded it was time his client grew up and began to be a better role model to his children.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson revealed a home CCTV system caught Fitzpatrick reversing a Renault Clio at low speed – and crashing.

He said the footage showed the damaged vehicle’s owner confronting him, before he drove off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Anderson added that police were called and located him nearby – and arrested him.

The Probation Service which interviewed Fitzpatrick ahead of sentencing as guidance to the court was told by him, he had started work that day.

He said he had gone out drinking afterwards and consumed “a vast amount of alcohol”, before being lent the car to drive to his mum’s home.

The report said Fitzpatrick relies on alcohol even when his life is going well, and he has no ability to stop drinking once he starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also found he “needs to, effectively, grow up” and that alcohol was the crux of his offending.

The Probation Service concluded there could be positive “drastic changes” to his life if he quit booze.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, admitted Fitzpatrick’s crimes past the custody threshold.

He described the Probation Service sentencing recommendations, which included the alcohol monitoring tag and rehabilitation work, as “very severe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Armstrong added the report put the onus on Fitzpatrick to make necessary life changes, adding: “It’s clear that any breach would lead to custody.

“I think it’s clear that this is a young man who has reached that age where he needs to grow up.”

Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis, driving without a licence and failing to stop after an accident.

Magistrates suspended his prison term for 18 months and ordered him to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Alongside the monitoring tag, he must complete 25 rehabilitation days and complete 200 hours of unpaid work and the Building Choices programme.