Drink-driver who abandoned his Audi A4 and fled from police handed road ban

Cain Warwick, 21, was spotted by passing officers as he drove an Audi A4 in Roedean Road, Hylton Red House, at 4.30am on Sunday, October 30. In nearby Rutherglen Road, Warwick, of Anglesey Road, Farringdon, scarpered and fled home to his brother’s house.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard his antics were not enough to throw police off the scent – and his sibling confirmed he was inside. He is starting a 15-month ban after pleading guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “Police were in Roedean Road when they observed an Audi A4 pulling out. It was driving without lights and passed the police car. Officers saw him from about 4m away.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“In Rutherglen Road, the car was abandoned in the middle of the road. The driver ran from the vehicle and was chased by police, on foot. Officers spoke to the defendant’s brother who said that the defendant would have been driving. Police found the defendant inside the address. They identified the defendant as the driver. He failed a roadside breath test, and failed at the station.”

Warwick gave a reading of 55mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. The court heard he has four previous convictions, the last in 2020 for assault of an emergency worker, but none for driving.

