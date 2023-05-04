Officers found Michael McAllister, 31, unsteady on his feet next to his red Vauxhall Corsa outside the Charltons pub in Hendon Road, Hendon.

A breath test on Friday, April 14, showed McAllister, of Lambert Road, Ryhope, who had been boozing in the city centre, was three times the limit.

He is starting a two-year roads’ ban and must pay fines and costs totalling over £1,000 after pleading guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to driving with excess alcohol.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said: “Officers were on duty when they responded to a report of a suspected drink driver having crashed into a set of traffic lights.

“At around 8.55pm officers arrived at the scene and could see the defendant’s vehicle which had crashed near the Charltons pub.

“The defendant was unsteady on his feet and his eyes were glazed. He was suspected of having driven drunk. The drink drive procedure was carried out while in custody.”

McAllister gave a reading of 106mcg of alcohol in breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Ritchie Rodger, defending, said McAllister boozed while bending under the weight of grief from a family bereavement and his own health problems.

He added: “It’s a sad case. This is a very nice gentleman who has never been in trouble before. He’s from a respectable family and has a good job.

“For many years, he has struggled with mental health issues. It seems he’s had longstanding depression and anxiety problems.

“He went for treatment for depression and anxiety and was given medication and tried to wean himself off, with some success.

“On the night in question, he went into Sunderland town centre and drank too much.

“He can’t recall much but thought he was ok to drive. He collided with some traffic lights.

“He stayed at the scene and called the police himself, though others had also called.

“He’s absolutely mortified that his good character has been besmirched by this.”