He is due to be sentenced

A peckish drink-driver popping for a Chinese takeaway crashed outside a Sunderland College building while almost three times the limit, a court heard.

Lee Humphreys’ decision to get behind the wheel of a works’ vehicle after boozing on Friday, October 20, has cost him his roads’ licence - and his job.

Humphreys, 50, of Nairn Close, Springwell, smashed into a fence or other barrier outside Bede College’s site on the A690 Durham Road.

He was receiving treatment in an ambulance when police arrived - and he admitted to being the driver of a crashed Citroen Berlingo.

A breath test gave a reading of 101mcg of alcohol, against a legal limit of 35mcg, prosecutor Paul Anderson told magistrates in South Tyneside.

Mr Anderson added: “Police attended a road traffic collision outside Bede College. A vehicle had struck a fence or a barrier.

“An ambulance was at the scene and this gentleman was receiving treatment. He fully complied and accepted being the driver.

“He gave a positive breath test reading. A guilty plea is in his favour, as is the fact he has no previous convictions.”

Humphreys pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He has no previous convictions. He has lost his employment because of this. It was a works’ vehicle.

“He’d gone for a Chinese takeaway, and he acknowledges that he has issues with alcohol. He’s got no job and is looking for employment.”