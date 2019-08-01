Drink-driver crashed mum’s car in Sunderland - and claims it has 'disappeared'
A Washington man who crashed his mum’s car while double the alcohol limit says the vehicle has ‘disappeared’.
Reece Greenwood was driving the Peugeot car in Sunderland on February 23 when it smashed into two parked cars, a court heard.
Greenwood, 26, of Woburn, pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence, other than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.
He was sentenced for the offences at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Car owners woken up by noise of crash and look out to see their vehicles damaged
Prosecutor Mahmood Awan said: “On the day in question at approximately 2.50am the defendant was driving along a road in Sunderland when he crashed into two vehicles.
“Both [owners], having woken, have looked outside noticed that their cars had been crashed [into].”
After initially getting out of his car, Greenwood then drove off and stopped further down the road.
He then called a taxi and went home, the court heard.
Nearly double the blood alcohol limit
Police officers tracked him to his home address however and he was arrested.
When his blood was tested at the police station it produced a reading of 160mg in 100ml of blood – the legal limit is 80mg.
Greenwood admitted having drunk eight pints and a ‘couple of shots’ when out drinking earlier that night before driving home.
Defendant is ‘very sorry’, says car has now ‘disappeared’
Representing himself in court, he said: “I am very sorry about it.
“I like to think it was a one off and it will never happen again.
“Somehow the car disappeared from where it was last seen – nobody knows where [it is].”
He was sentenced to a 12-month community order, during which he will have to complete 15 rehabilitation days.
Greenwood will also be subject to a curfew for three months and was banned from driving for 20 months.
He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.