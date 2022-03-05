Drink-driver caught by police after leaving pub to get behind wheel of car

Police were waiting outside the Sir William De Wessyngton boozer to snare Trevor Crawford, 69, of Silloth Drive, Usworth, after a tip off.

They watched as he drove his BMW Z4 from the pub in Victoria Road, Concord – and tailed him a short distance to confirm their suspicions.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said Crawford was seen swerving his motor across the carriageway, leading police to light him up on Tuesday, December 28.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

But Crawford did not immediately realise officers were ordering him to pull over, the court was told.

Ms Yanes Hellevik said: “At approximately 5.45pm, officers received a report of a potential drink-driver.

“Around 6pm, officers arrived outside the pub. They identified his BMW parked in Victoria Place, outside the pub.

“They saw the vehicle drive and pull onto Victoria Road, and overtake them.

“The driver had poor control of the vehicle. He was driving slowly and was moving his car over the road.

"They activated their lights, but he didn’t appear to see the officers. He did then come to a stop.”

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Crawford was arrested after giving a roadside breath test showing 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

But there was an issue with Crawford repeating the process on an evidential police station breath test device.

He instead gave a sample of blood, which showed 222mcg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mcg.

Crawford, who pleaded guilty to drink-driving, defended himself in court but gave no explanation for his law-breaking.

When asked if he had anything he wanted to tell magistrates, he indicated only ‘no’.

The court heard Crawford has five previous convictions from 10 offences, the last for non-alcohol driving matters in 2014.

District Judge Zoe Passfield banned him from driving for two years and fined him £180, with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.