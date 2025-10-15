Drink driver caught after car spotted weaving down busy road

He was pulled over and tested

A Sunderland man was caught drink driving after police spotted his car almost mount a central pavement as he drove in Gateshead, a court heard.

Ejike Ugwu, 33, was also observed weaving his Hyundai Bayon in Askew Road, at Teams, and unnecessarily slowing down at around 11.15pm on Sunday, September 28.

Ugwu, of Winchester Road, near Ryhope, was pulled over and a breath test revealed he was one-and-a-half times the drink drive limit.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and was disqualified for 16 months.

Prosecutor John Garside said: “Police officers were on mobile patrol when they saw a Hyundai Bayon being driven.

“They saw it nearly mount the central pavement, and it was slowing down and weaving along the road.

“It went onto the Redheugh Bridge, and it was then stopped. The driver was taken into custody.

“I can confirm that he comes before the court without any previous convictions or cautions.”

Ugwu gave a reading for alcohol on breath of 55mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said: “I think there’s little more that I can add.

“I can confirm that the defendant is a man of previous good character ,with no previous convictions or cautions.

“He would also gratefully apply for the drink drive rehabilitation programme.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Ugwu £276 and ordered him to pay a £110 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

She offered him a place on a drink driver rehabilitation course, completion of which reduces a disqualification by around a quarter.

The judge told him: “I give you full credit for your guilty plea and I take into account your lack of previous convictions.”

But she warned: “Don’t drive while you are disqualified. If you do, you can expect an immediate prison sentence.”