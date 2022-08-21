Drink-driver caught after Audi crash left him needing ambulance treatment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McHugh, 60, crashed his Audi Q5 at the junction of two busy 70mph dual carriageways while over three times the limit.

McHugh, of Weymouth Drive, Biddick Woods, Shiney Row, needed immediate at-the-scene treatment on Friday, July 23.

Prosecutor Marc Atkins said the incident happened at the junction of the A1231 Sunderland Highway and the A182 Washington Highway.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He told magistrates in South Tyneside medics suspected the motorist was drunk and revealed their concerns to police who also attended.

Mr Atkins added: “At around 4pm, officers attended the A1231 after a report of a road traffic collision.

“When they arrived, an ambulance was present and police were told that the driver of the vehicle was in the back.

“They said they suspected he was drunk. He failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody.

“This offence is aggravated by poor driving. The defendant is of previous good character.”

McHugh, who gave a reading of 116mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, against a legal limit of 35mcg, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said only that the high reading meant the court would need the input of the Probation Service before sentencing.

In a brief appraisal to the court, the Probation Service said McHugh required support around alcohol misuse.

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and handed McHugh an interim driving ban.