Drink driver banned from the roads and loses job at Nissan

A learner driver who boozed at a new born baby party then got behind the wheel in Sunderland has been punished twice over.

Kevwe Elume’s driving blunder has seen him banned from the roads for two years and dumped from his job with Wearside car maker Nissan.

He was pulled over by police officers on the A19.

Elume, 37, downed drinks at the celebration bash but drove after getting a call from his mum asking him to help with her medication, a court heard.

But police spotted Elume, of Priestfield Close, Sourmilk Hill, Sunderland, speeding in his Vauxhall Astra on the A19 just after midnight on Monday, July 2.

A roadside breath test gave a reading of almost three times the legal limit, leading to his arrest, prosecutor Sandra Fife said.

In bravado, Elume offered to give 10 breath samples at a police station when only two are legally required – but in the end he managed only one.

His single sample showed an even higher alcohol reading than earlier, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

Mrs Fife said: “At approximately 12.15am police in a marked patrol car saw a Vauxhall vehicle.

“It was being driven at excess speed and was displaying poor signalling. They stopped the car, and their view was that the driver was drunk.

“The driver failed a roadside breath test, giving a reading of 93mcg. He was arrested and taken into custody.

“He said he would give 10 samples. The station breath test procedure was started. He had to give two samples of breath.

“The first was 103mcg but he did not provide the second specimen of breath.

“At the time, he had a provisional licence, but he was not displaying ‘L’ plates.”

Elume pleaded guilty to charges of failing to provide a sample for analysis, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

The legal limit for alcohol in breath is 35mcg.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said Elume had passed his driving test the day before his court appearance – and had also been fired from work that day.

Mr Ahmed added: “He would usually have been supervised while driving.

“He has been to a new born baby party with friends and family. He accepts that he had consumed some alcohol.

“He has no alcohol history but says that on occasion, he does drink. He also accepts that he drove the vehicle.

“He had received a call from his mother, who has health issues, about her medication and left the party and drove a short distance.

“He was taken to the police station, and he did say he would provide 10 or more samples.

“He did provide one sample and attempted to provide a second, it was an incomplete sample. He is remorseful for his actions.

“Unfortunately, Nissan knows that he is in court and has let him go because he is no use to them.”

Elume, who has no previous convictions, was also fined £200, with £85 costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

Magistrates offered him a place on a ban-reducing drink driver rehabilitation programme.