Alan Fenton, 41, hit an unknown stationary object on the A690 Durham Road, in Houghton, while driving to his address in Valley Gardens, Whitley Bay, at 7.30pm on Thursday, December 1.

He walked away unscathed but paramedics at the scene removed his car keys ahead of police arriving, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

They were told he gave a breath test reading of 107mcg of alcohol in breath, with the legal limit being 35mcg.

Prosecutor Greg Flaxen said: “Police received reports about a white vehicle swerving in and out of lanes and with front end damage.

“Police attended and an ambulance was already there. They had taken his car keys, though not because they thought he would drive.

“He was spoken to by officers and was clearly intoxicated. He made full admissions in interview.”

Fenton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink driving at a previous hearing.

Michael Gibson, defending, said: “He is disgusted that he drove in that condition.”