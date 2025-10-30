Drink driver almost four times the limit drove with two flat tyres

Petrovskis' breath test showed he was four times over the limit — yet he was already facing a drink-driving charge

An intoxicated Houghton-le-Spring motorist who drove so slowly with two flat tyres he was stopped by police on foot patrol has been spared jail.

Craig Howett, 42, was at the wheel of his Audi A3 when flagged down by bobbies on the beat in the town’s Dairy Lane on Thursday, October 9.

A breath test at 8.20pm showed Howett, of Cresta View, Houghton-le-Spring, was approaching four times the drink drive limit.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard he had drunk two cans of lager at home before driving to see a friend suffering emotional distress.

While there, he downed vodka – and then set off the three miles for home, with no explanation being given as to how his tyres became flat.

Howett pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and was jailed for eight weeks, a sentence suspended for 18 months.

District Judge Zoe Passfield also banned the electrical engineer from the roads for 30 months.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “Officers on foot were patrolling when they saw a black Audi A3.

“It was driving at low speed and was making a rattling sound. Both passenger side tyres were deflated.

“The officers signalled for the driver to stop. They could smell alcohol. The driver was unsteady on his feet when outside the vehicle.

“He failed a roadside breath test. He is of previous good character, with no convictions.”

Howett, who the court heard is going through a divorce, gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 126mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

In a report, the Probation Service confirmed Howett had consumed lager at home and vodka before returning.

It said he had admitted his alcohol use over the years had been “erratic”, with relapses when suffering periods of poor mental health.

Michael Gibson, defending, said Howett had been to see a friend who he knew from a mutual wellbeing support group.

Mr Gibson added: “His friend was struggling with his mental health. Mr Howett hadn’t had that much to drink at home, so drove.

“He hadn’t intended to drink but to help with his mental health, his friend drank, and he was offered some and did.

“He drove 3.3 miles – it was not the right decision. He desperately regrets driving.

“He is highly regarded at work but would lose his job if he goes to prison.

“Little would be achieved by sending him to prison, basically exploding his life.”

Judge Passfield also ordered Howett to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

She told him: “This was an extremely high reading, and you were totally unfit to drive.

“You also had two punctured tyres while you were driving, which in itself put other road users at risk.”