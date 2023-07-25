Dozens of pigeons die in suspected arson attack at Sunderland allotment

Dozens of pigeons were killed in a suspected arson attack at a Sunderland allotment.

Firecrews were called to Commercial Road in Hendon early this morning and spent more than two hours at the scene.

George Collinson lost six crees and a seed store in the arson attack at allotments in Commercial Road, Hendon

George Collinson, 80, has kept birds on the site for almost 60 years and has lost all but a small handful that he was keeping at home.

"I came on here in 1965 and I have been here ever since, keeping pigeons all the time."

George lost six lofts as well as a feed store in the blaze, which also affected lofts on the plot next door.

"I was just about to leave the house about ten to six this morning and one of the lads from the corporation allotments came round," said George.

"The fire engines were still here when I arrived .

"Over the last few years we have spent three or four thousand pounds on pigeons - now I have lost 160 birds."

George is certain the blaze was not an accident.

"I don't feel anything for the people who have done this - they are just cowards," he said.

Ross Sheridan, 63, whose allotment neighbours George's, tried to tackle the blaze with friend Danny Allan, but the pair were unable to put it out.

George Collinson with Danny Allan, who tried to tackle the blazer at George's allotment

Danny 38, was able to force his way into the cree next to George's and release some of the birds - but not all.

"There were little chicks in the nests that could not fly and they did not stand a chance," he said.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation was underway: "At 7am today we were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service about a fire at allotments on Corporation Road, Hendon.

Suspected arson

"Officers attended and no-one was found to have been injured in the incident.

"Sadly, a number of pigeons which were held in crees at the site have died

"We are treating the fire as suspected arson and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230725-0170.”

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said: "We can confirm that at 5:43am this morning we were received a call about a fire in the allotments on Corporation Road in Sunderland.

"Five appliances from across the service area were on scene in a matter of minutes to battle the blaze.

George Collinson with what remains of his allotment after the arson attack in Corporation Road, Hendon

"At its height 20 firefighters were working to bring the fire to an end but thankfully no one has been injured.

"We are supporting Northumbria Police as they carry out enquiries into the cause of the fire.