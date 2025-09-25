Domestic abuser slapped partner at a Sunderland Metro station

A domestic abuser who slapped his partner across the face at a Sunderland Metro station has been ordered by a court to address his drinking.

David Blackburn, 35, violently hit his now-ex partner at the city’s Millfield rail stop on Thursday, June 26, leaving her with a red mark.

She immediately told police what Blackburn, of Purley Road, Plains Farm, had done but would not make an official statement against him, prosecutor Warren Ridley said.

He revealed the offender had been a suspect in 50 domestic abuse related call-outs to police against the same victim since May 2022.

And Blackburn was also a suspect in a further 22 such emergency alerts at different times, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.

Despite his record being laid bare, Blackburn continues to refuse to believe he has done anything wrong, District Judge Zoe Passfield said.

Mr Ridley revealed “This appears to be a victimless prosecution. A police officer states that he spoke to the victim at the Millfield Metro station.

“She described that this defendant had slapped her across the face and said there were other incidents that preceded this. These are not encompassed in the charge.

“There was some reddening to her face from the slap."

Blackburn, who has 18 previous convictions from 30 offences, with his last assault being in 2007, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “Many in his position would have pursued this to trial to see if the matter fails, but he has not.

“Alcohol treatment has been deemed suitable. He says that they have both moved and that she has a new partner.”

Judge Passfield sentenced Blackburn to an 18-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days, a nine-month alcohol treatment order and 26 days of another support programme.

She told him: “It’s clear from the report that you don’t really accept doing anything wrong at all.

“That concerns me greatly, because the police have been called out almost 100 times to alleged domestic abuse by you.

“That’s not the fault of your partner, nor drink, it’s your fault. Take the help that’s offered.”

Blackburn, who must also pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, replied: “I need it.”