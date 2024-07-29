Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman stunned a motorist when she made off in his unlocked car while he paid for fuel at a service station.

Caroline Quinn’s bizarre crime at teatime on Monday, January 8, ended when she parked the BMW 5 series around a mile away and alighted.

Quinn, 34, of The Broadway, Hastings Hill, gave no explanation for her actions to police when questioned or to a court after being charged to appear.

But magistrates in South Tyneside heard she had been in with the wrong crowd when she struck at a BP outlet in The Broadway, High Barnes.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks said: “At 4pm, a vehicle was parked at the petrol station, at a petrol pump.

“The owner left the keys inside the vehicle and went inside to pay for fuel.

“A female came with a dog, and she entered the driver’s side and left the forecourt.

“The vehicle was later found at the rear of Pensher Street. The defendant gave no explanation when questioned by police.”

Quinn pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner's consent.

She initially denied the offence but admitted her guilt on the day of her trial in June.

Her latest hearing was told she has a previous conviction of failing to provide a sample for analysis in 2016.

In a statement, the car’s owner said Quinn’s offence had caused him ‘pain’.

Ben Hurst, defending, said: “She is lightly convicted. There is a previous conviction on her record.

“This offence is something that is out of character. On the day in question, she ended up with the wrong crowd and ended up with this offence.

“She accepts, and has pleaded guilty to driving the car. She accepts that’s what the evidence suggests.

“There is work that can be done with her to stop her being in front of this court again.”

Magistrates sentenced Quinn to a 12-month community order, with 150 hours of unpaid work.

They refrained from disqualifying her from driving but ordered her to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £150 compensation to the car’s owner.