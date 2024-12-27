Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man’s dog bit a child when it escaped his home as she passed on her way to primary school with her dad, a court heard.

John Waring’s black Belgian Malinois puppy – described as “going mad” - ran dangerously out of control and jumped up at the terrified youngster.

It lightly bit one of her arms through her coat as she sought to protect her face before her father frantically forced it away on the morning of Monday, November 4.

Waring, 65, caught up with his nine-month-old pet just feet from his home in city centre Donnison Gardens and brought it under control.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard the attack caused a small bruise about the size of a 10p piece, a scratch to the arm and a rip to the coat.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “A statement is made by the father. He says he was taking his daughter to school.

“She had her bike but was walking. A dog then approached which he says was going mad.

“He says the dog ran up to his daughter and jumped up. It looked like it was going for her throat.

“She put an arm up to protect her face and the dog has bitten her arm.

“The dad had to kick the dog enough to move it away. He says that the dog came back towards them.

“That was when a male came towards them, shouted for the dog and took it back inside the house.

“There was a small bruise to her arm and a small cut with a red mark, and a small tear to her coat.”

Ms Kaur added: “The account that the defendant gave is that he was going to take the dog for a walk and then realised the gate was open.

“He described it as a genuine mistake, and he has shown remorse. You could say it was a momentary lapse. It was a minor injury.

“The victim is a child and that is an aggravating factor. I’ve no information about the defendant’s background about the keeping of animals.

“Clearly this looks like an isolated incident and a mistake on the defendant’s part. The dog was seized by the police.”

Waring pleaded guilty to being the owner in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “It’s a really unfortunate incident, he’s sad that the girl was injured. He’s a fit and proper dog owner.

“He’d opened the door to roll a cigarette and the dog has got out. He fully understands how the dad and the girl see it.

“I think it’s clear he’s taken steps to look after the dog properly. He ran after the dog and got it back to him.

“I don’t think this is a case where a destruction order is needed or to stop him from having dogs.”

Magistrates ordered Waring to pay the girl £100 compensation and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

They declined to take any further action against him or the dog, describing the incident as “isolated”.