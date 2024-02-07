Sunderland GP appears in court charged with attempted murder after alleged poisoning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police tents at the scene of an investigation at Brading Court in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, after the discovery of an "unknown substance".

A GP has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man in his 70s after an alleged poisoning.

It is understood his medical practice is in Sunderland.

The alleged victim, a man in his 70s, was not a patient of the GP.

Hong Kong-born Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, was remanded in custody at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court following a brief hearing on Wednesday morning.

The doctor, who was wearing a yellow striped shirt and black trousers, did not enter any pleas and he was told he will next be before Newcastle Crown Court on March 6.

Northumbria Police was leading the investigation which has seen a property in Ingleby Barwick searched by officers in protective suits.

On Tuesday evening, a Northumbria Police spokesman said: “As part of an ongoing investigation, an address in the Ingleby Barwick area of Stockton was being searched.

“This led to the discovery of unknown substances and, as a precaution, officers are conducting further checks at the property.