Do you know where your children are? Police ask for parents help to keep anti-social behaviour to a minimum this summer

Police ask for public's help to keep anti-social behaviour to a minimum

Schools across the North East have now broken up for their summer holidays with children looking forward to six weeks out of the classroom.

Police in the region are adjusting their plans in anticipation of an increase in reports of youth disorder this summer.

Officers have said that the majority of children will not cross their radar over the next six weeks and will behave in a responsible manner during their time off.

But they have warned those who do involve themselves in trouble that they could find themselves being arrested.

Police have asked parents to make sure they know where their children are during the holidays and have also reminded shop owners that it is illegal to sell alcohol to children.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, Northumbria Police's lead for anti-social behaviour, said the Force will be working with all six local authorities, youth offending teams, housing associations and NEXUS to keep any disruption to a minimum.

A similar warning was issued before the Easter Holidays and disorder was kept to a minimum.

Ch Supt Hutton said: “But we know the summer holidays can be a different challenge with hotter weather leading to more groups of children gathering in public, particularly on our coastlines.

“In previous years we have seen children drinking alcohol and behaving in a way that can be very intimidating for more vulnerable members of the public.

“It goes without saying that the majority of young people are an absolute credit to themselves and their community and a minority continue to give them a bad name.

“We are asking parents to work with us over the next six weeks and make sure you know where your children are going to be in the evening.

“We will also be visiting local businesses to warn them about the consequences of selling alcohol to young people and Nexus will be using legislation to ban problem individuals from the Metro system.