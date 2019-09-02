Do you know this woman? CCTV released after money taken from ATM machine in Sunderland
A CCTV image of a woman has been released as part of an investigation into a theft in Sunderland.
A 57-year-old man withdrew money from an ATM at ALDI on Carley Hill Road, Sunderland.
When the money did not come out of the ATM, the man went to find staff to ask for help.
But while the man was speaking to staff, the money was dispensed and was taken by another member of the public.
Police are treating the incident, which happened at 12.40pm on Wednesday, May 29, as a theft and are carrying out inquiries to identify the person responsible.
Now they have released an image of a woman they wish to speak to. She was in the shop at the time the theft took place.
The woman, or anyone who knows her identity, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime number 068118V/19.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.