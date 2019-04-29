Do you know these men? CCTV appeal after worker and customer assaulted at Sunderland shop

Police investigating reports of an assault at a Sunderland shop have issued a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to.

Northumbria Police said that at about 7.10pm on Monday, April 22, officers received a report that two men had become aggressive after being asked to leave Dhillons Stores, in Belvedere Road.

It was reported that the men had assaulted a customer and a staff member at the shop before leaving the area in a car.

Police say nobody was seriously injured.

An investigation was launched and inquiries are ongoing but police have now released images of two men they want to speak to about the incident.

They were in the shop at the time and could assist the police investigation.

If you know the men then contact police on 101 quoting log 959 22/04/19 or email the investigating officer on 1717@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.